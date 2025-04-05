Abia monarchs tasked on security of communities

Share

Following the release of a prominent businessman kidnapped in Ukwa East LGA of Abia State, two weeks after another four were rescued in Osisioma LGA; traditional rulers in Abia State have been tasked to ensure their domains are safe and secure by keeping vigilance to notice suspicious movements.

The Commissioner for Information Prince Okey Kanu, said the businessman (not named) was kidnapped in Ukwa East few weeks ago, but was released unhurt and appealed to traditional rulers to ensure criminals or suspicious characters are not harboured in their domains but to partner the government in securing the state.

He also cautioned town union leaders against aiding criminal activities but to be vigilant and report all cases of suspicious movements involving criminal elements to security agents.

“As is usual with security matters, I may not want to go into details of what happened to the businessman, but the state government is advising Abians to remain vigilant. Town unions and traditional rulers must be alive to their duties of keeping watch over their domains.

“The state government is frowning seriously at this and the warning is that if you are caught in the act of harbouring criminals, you will be treated as one.

“Of course, let me reiterate the old cliché that when you see something, you say something. We have to even go further to say that when you see something, take action by making discreet reports to the security agencies,” Kanu said.

He added that the state government would through security agencies start beaming its lights on all traditional rulers to ascertain those who harbour criminals in their domains, warning that any of such traditional rulers would be treated as one.

