Abia Modular Refinery To Generate 1,000 Jobs, $68m IGR Annually

The Abia State 10,000 barrel per day capacity modular refinery has been projected to generate $68 million to government coffers in taxes, as well as 1000 direct jobs when completed.

The Management of the HSI Energies Group led by the CEO, Mr. Ugwumba Chikezie Nwosu, made the disclosure when he briefed Governor Alex Otti on the activities of the company preparatory to the commencement of operations of the modular refinery, even as he lauded him for constructing access road to the complex.

Nwosu said the project had reached an advanced stage, with equity sourcing, debt financing, among others, in progress, while actual construction would commence by the 1st quarter of 2026. He explained that the refinery located in the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park, AIIP, Complex Owaza in Ukwa West LGA, would be developed in phases, and is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities.