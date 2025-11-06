Abia, Model In Primary Health Care Delivery – Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that his administration’s investments and reforms in the health sector have transformed Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state into a model for others in Nigeria.

Otti stated this while commissioning the retrofitted Eziama Ubakala Health Centre in Umuahia South Local Government Area.

Represented by the Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, the Governor recalled that at the inception of his administration, Abia ranked 36th out of 36 states in primary health care delivery but has since recorded remarkable progress.

He described the functionalisation of the Eziama Ubakala facility as another major milestone in his government’s commitment to revitalising the state’s primary health care system.

“We are not just renovating facilities; we are setting new standards,” Otti said. “The Eziama Ubakala Health Centre, like the others we have commissioned, is now equipped with facilities and devices rarely found even in some general hospitals.”

The Governor reaffirmed that his administration remains resolute in its mission to provide accessible, affordable, and quality health care services to all residents, especially those in rural areas.