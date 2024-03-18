Abia Medicine Dealers Call On Otti To Resettle Displaced Members

The Abia State Patent Medicine Dealers Association Ekumi Plaza, Aba has called on Governor Alex Otti to see that he fulfils an electioneering campaign promise he made to them.

The union said that the Governor had promised to re-settle over 10 thousand traders that lost their shops and businesses to the Ariaria International Market reconstruction efforts of the immediate past state government.

This is even as they throw their weight behind the State Government’s plan to continue to remodel and reconstruct major markets in the state, to align them with global best standards seen in other major commercial cities of the world.

speaking through its outgone Chairman, Chief Chukwuka Okorie during the election of a new Executive body to pilot its affairs, the Abia State Patent Medicine Dealers Association Ekumi Plaza said that they are in complete support of the planned effort of the government to remodel all markets.

Okorie said the planned market reconstruction by the state Government, if diligently executed will lift the status of the markets and mitigate the high rate of fire incidence and flooding that have continued to submerge most of the markets in Aba.

“The state Government’s decision to remodel and reconstruct some of the major markets is a good development. We the traders are in complete support of the planned effort.

“Most of the markets were established some thirty to forty years ago and in all honesty, there is the need to bring them to at least national best standards, if not global standards.”

Okorie explained some years back when the current old and existing markets were built, certain necessary facilities that add value and provide safety were not considered and they, the traders believe that with the planned remodeling and reconstruction efforts, all the identified fault lines will be addressed.

“However, our concern is that the exercise should be carried out in such a way that the original shop owners are carried along and guaranteed the safety of their investments.

“We are saying this because the efforts of the immediate past administration at Ariaria International Market have today left several thousands of original shop owners in pain, with some dead as a result of the loss of their means of livelihood.”

He said that the demolition that preceded the reconstruction efforts saw several thousands of traders losing their shops, the hardest hit being the Medicine dealers and others on the popular A and B Lines of Ariaria International Market.

According to him, “Some of the Medicine dealers who could afford it had to relocate to the Ekumi Plaza, while several thousands of others who survived the shock are still stranded.”

Okorie appealed to Otti to make good his promise of returning to the original owners their shops, adding that the traders will forever appreciate him for any efforts to bring succour to them.

“During the last elections, the majority of the traders threw their support behind the Governor, because we sincerely believed that he would wipe away our tears.

“So far, Governor Otti has not disappointed going by the serious transformation going on in all facets of Abia State. He has shown capacity, commitment, dedication and sincerity of purpose within the short period in the saddle, and we are optimistic that his transformation agenda will trickle down to the point of resettling all displaced traders as he promised during the election.”

He equally urged the new leadership of the Patent Medicine Dealers to ensure the sustenance of the understanding, cooperation, mutual respect and collaboration that have existed between the body, NAFDAC and NDLEA, adding that the cordial relationship has brought about the reign of sanity in the medicine distribution chain at the market.

New Telegraph reports that the activities of the medicine dealers will now be coordinated by Chima Amadi, Chukwudi Anams, and Sunday Nwugo as Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary respectively after they were duly elected by the members.