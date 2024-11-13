New Telegraph

November 13, 2024
Abia Makes Basic Education Free, Compulsory

From January 2025, it would be an offence for any parent to keep their children/ward from school as the Abia State government has made basic education free and compulsory for children of school age.

Before the January 1 take off date, the government, according to the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, would have worked out the modalities for the smooth operation of the system and prescribe appropriate punishment for defaulting parents and guardians.

Kanu said the decision was part of the ongoing reforms in the education sector of the state, stressing that the excuse of poverty would no longer be tenable as a reason for non-acquisition of free and basic education in Abia State.

The commissioner emphasised the need for parents to take advantage of the tuition-free policy to send their children and wards to school, warning that defaulting parents would be prosecuted in line with the Abia State Child’s Rights Law, 2006.

