Abia Makes Basic Education Free, Compulsory For Every Child

From January 2025, it would be an offence for any parent to keep their children/ward from school as Abia State Government has made basic education free and compulsory for children of school age.

Before the January 1, take off date, the state Government, according to the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, would have worked out the modalities for the smooth operation of the system and prescribed appropriate punishment for defaulting parents and guardians.

Prince Kanu said the decision was part of the ongoing reforms in the education sector of the state, stressing that the excuse of poverty would no longer be tenable as reason for non acquisition of free and basic education in Abia State.

The Commissioner emphasized the need for parents to take advantage of the tuition- free policy to send their children and wards to school, warning that defaulting parents would be prosecuted in line with the Abia State Child’s Rights Law 2006.

“In line with the Abia State Child’s Rights Law 2006, it will now be an offence for parents not to send their children and wards to school in Abia State.

“Education is free in Abia State up to the end of Junior Secondary School. There is no reason whatsoever why parents will not send their children to school.

“So, from the first of January 2025 when this policy will fully come into effect, defaulting parents will be prosecuted under that law.

“This policy is in fulfilment of what the educational sector represents for this government. Recall that at the inception of this administration, a state of emergency was declared in the educational sector,” Kanu said.

He reiterated the resolve to relocate the Umuahia campus of the Abia State University to the mother campus at Uturu, saying it remained irreversible and in the best interest of the university.

Kanu however explained that as a listening government, all affected stakeholders would be fully engaged to enable the Government allay their fears and anxieties if any, about the relocation order.

The Commissioner also said that Abia State Government would leave its doors open for the Organized Labour in the State to engage in further discussions regarding the implemented new minimum wage.

“Government believes that all the issues associated or arising from the implementation of the new minimum wage that requires further attention from government would be fully attended to.”

He announced that the State Executive Council has granted approval for the award of contracts for the reconstruction and the rehabilitation of nine roads in the three senatorial zones, which were recently procured.

“This is even as Governor Alex Otti has directed the state Commissioner for Works to ensure that the failing flyover at Osisioma is repaired without delay to safeguard the lives of Abians and other road users.

