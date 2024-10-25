Abia LG Poll: ZLP Confident Of Victory

Share

Encouraged by the crisis in the ruling Labour Party ( LP) in Abia State and Governor Otti’s call on the people to vote candidates who share his vision of a progressive State irrespective of party, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) have flagged off its campaign ahead of the November 2 Local Government Council elections.

Speaking at the event held at the Enyimba International Stadium Aba, the State Chairman of the ZLP, Mr Chris Onukwue, charged the candidates to take their campaigns to the nooks and crannies of Abia State.

Onukwue told members that the party was poised to win the elections which are scheduled for Saturday November, 2 and charged them to ensure 100 per cent delivery of all the chairmanship and councilorship candidates.

He also urged both the Chairmen and Councilorship candidates in the 17 LGAs to work together with the leadership of the party to deliver at the polls.

In their responses, the ZLP Chairmanship candidates for Isuikwuato LGA, Mr. Chinedu Ekeke, and his Umuahia North counterpart, Chief Smart Ihuoma as well as the Councillorship candidate for Ibeku East Ward 2, Chisom Nworgu, promised to work with the leadership to ensure success at the polls.

They thanked the leadership of the party for the confidence reposed in them and assured that with the tickets given to them to fly the flags of the party, they would take their campaigns to all the nooks and crannies of the state and emerge victorious.

The candidates also declared that they would represent the new face of leadership at the grassroots when elected on November 2.

