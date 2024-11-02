Abia LG Poll: INEC Officials Absent In Many Wards, Polling Units In Aba

Share

The officials of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) were nowhere to be found in the 12 electoral wards and polling units in Aba South Local Government Area up to 1 pm.

Saturday Telegraph correspondent who monitored the election confirmed that as of 12:30, no electoral material had left the Aba Town Hall, the Local Government Secretariat of the Aba South Local Government Area.

Our correspondent who monitored proceeding in all the 12 Electoral Wards in Aba South reports that committed electorates and party agents, especially agents of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) arrived at the venues as early as 8 am, but met the absence of ABSIEC officials till 1 pm while on active monitoring.

When our correspondent went to the Local Government Area Secretariat to verify what was behind the delay, it was discovered that the ABSIEC officials were present, but very lackadaisical to the proceedings.

A frustrated electorate, Mr Collins Uzoaku described the deliberate style of delay adopted by ABSIEC as cowardice, and embarrassing.

He said, “I feel embarrassed and humiliated. This is Aba South Ward-12, Pound Road which is popularly called the Red Cross building. The time is exactly 1:20 pm, and no official of ABSIEC is here.

“People are frustrated and going home. Traders who were encouraged to close shops to come out and vote came out and this is what we’re seeing.

“The government in power is popular, so why do I sense this fear? Why this high level of jittering and cowardice? Honestly, this is discouraging.

“How can they humiliate us like this? I’m going back home and I’ll never come out here again. This is a huge joke.”

Nze Calistus Obilakara said that the ABSIEC has just made the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a saint with their attitude.

“Why should money be budgeted for an election they’re very much aware that they don’t want to conduct. Why should we be subjected to this deceit?

“I’m not surprised though because this is what happens, but it is obvious that the corruption at the state level is unacceptable and the major reason why many fear true federalism.

“No election conducted by INEC will be this deceitful. I want to see the results announced. When it’s announced, if the purported victors rejoice, I’ll by the grace of God watch and see the day they’ll complain about corruption in this country, then we shall tell ourselves the real truth.”

New Telegraph equally monitored the proceedings in some electoral wards in Aba North Local Government Area and reports that the same situation witnessed in Aba South was equally applicable in Aba North where ABSIEC officials were missing from the polling units.

Share

Please follow and like us: