Abia LG Health Workers To Receive FG CONHESS Scale

Local government health workers in Abia State are set to begin receiving salaries under the Federal Government’s Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), just like their counterparts at the state level.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Umuahia, noting that the approval is part of the ongoing civil service reforms aimed at improving workers’ welfare.

According to Kanu, the move makes Abia one of the few states in the country implementing the federal government CONHESS scale, in line with the administration’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of workers.

He further revealed that 52 renovated and fully equipped Primary Health Care (PHC) centres would soon be commissioned, bringing the total number of functional PHCs in the state to 102.

The Commissioner added that the remaining 98 PHCs would be completed before the end of the year, while at least 50 of the 79 World Bank-supported Impact PHCs would also be fully renovated and equipped before year-end.