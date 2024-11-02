Abia LG Elections: Govt Otti Happy With Process

Share

As Abians went out to elect their Local Government Chairmen and Councillors on Saturday, November 2, Governor Alex Otti has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election so far.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote with his wife, Priscilla, at his Unit 017, Ahiafor, Umuru-Umuehim Nvosi in Isialangwa South LGA at about 12:19 pm, Governor Otti said he was impressed that people were coming out to cast their votes.

He said reports from across the 17 council areas were also in the affirmative that the elections were peaceful except report of skirmishes in some parts of Obingwa and Ohafia LGAs.

The Governor added that security agencies have been directed to ensure peace and orderliness in all the voting centres.

“As soon as we got information that some people are trying to disrupt the election, we mobilized security men and they have brought everything under control, so I believe all is going well”.

Otti reminded the electorate to vote credible candidates who would deliver irrespective of political affiliations.

“The point remains that political parties are platforms for running elections and like you would notice, a lot of political parties have problems but irrespective of problems, we have advocated that people should vote candidates that are credible, that have competence, that can deliver”.

“If you want to continue to enjoy dividends of democracy, if you want to continue to enjoy performance, then, you need to vote people with the capacity to deliver”.

“I Believe that this election would synchronize with that call I’ve been making because people have been also talking about it, that they are going to vote people who have capacity and it’s a local government election and we all know our people.” Governor Otti added

Share

Please follow and like us: