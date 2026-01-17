Abia LG Chairmen Debunk Diversion Of LG Funds

Chairmen of the 17 Local Government Councils of Abia State, addressed as Mayors, under the aegis of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), have debunked insinuations that the State Government tampers with the allocation to the third tier of government.

The Mayors made their position known via a communique issued after their meeting in Umuahia, noting their unwavering confidence in Governor Alex Otti.

The Abia State Chairman of ALGON and Mayor of Isuikwuato LGA, Hon. Chinedu Ekeke, said Governor Otti does not hijack the Local Government funds as alleged by some opposition party members in the state.

“The federal government is the one that shares allocations to both the States and the local governments. And since we took over, funds have not been coming to local governments from the federal government. So you can’t say there’s a hijack. There’s no such thing as that”

“The local governments are funded from the JAAC account because the funds go to the JAAC account.

“The funds don’t come to the local government straight. And as I said, the federal government is probably trying to look for a way to handle that. But as it stands, the local governments are properly funded,” Hon. Ekeke insisted.

He noted that there is a strong collaboration between the local governments and the State government, saying the State government, under the leadership of Governor Otti, has been funding the local government from the JAAC account”.

Ekeke, who read the communiqué, said that the Governor’s record speaks clearly and visibly across all 17 local government areas, adding that he has demonstrated clear commitments to good governance, hence deserves to be reelected.

He said that in all aspects of development, rehabilitation, and construction of roads, healthcare and educational facilities, prompt payment of salaries and pensions, clearing backlogs of salaries, and prudent management of public resources, Governor Otti has shown exceptional leadership.

The ALGON Chairman said that ALGON has noted recent public statements and political meetings convened by individuals he described as “architects of a failed past”, who are unsettled by the present progress in Abia state.