Abia Lawmaker Withdraws From 2027 Assembly Election

A former Majority Leader in the Abia State House of Assembly, Solomon Akpulonu, has used the festive season to empower over 70 of his constituents in the Obingwa East State Constituency.

This is even as Akpulonu, the longest-serving legislator in Abia State, went further to announce that in 2027, he will not be in the race to return to the state assembly, as he has decided to run for the House of Representatives.

New Telegraph gathered that Akpulonu served fully from June 2015 to June 2019 and from June 2019 to June 2023 and will be completing his third full tenure, which began in June 2023 by June 2027.

Meanwhile, he previously had some eight months’ experience after a by-election around 2006-2007 and another one year and six months’ experience between June 2007 and December 2008, when he was removed.

Our correspondent gathered that over 70 persons, mostly youths, were empowered with sewing machines, hairdressing equipments, barbering saloon equipments, and generator sets, while mostly the elderly were empowered with motorcycles for mobility.

Speaking, Okpulonu said he deviated from normal average politicians’ rice empowerment to give his constituents work tools that will help them fend for themselves and be independent.