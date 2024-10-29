Abia Lawmaker Tenders Apology For Assaulting Bolt Driver

Share

A member of the House of Representatives representing I Aba North and South, Alex Ikwechegh, who assaulted an e-hailing (Bolt) driver who went to deliver a package to him, on Monday has tendered a public apology.

Ikwechegh who admitted that his behaviour did not meet the standards expected of a public official said, “As a public servant, I recognize the trust placed in me by my constituents and the Nigerian people.

“My behaviour fell short of the standards expected of me, and for that, I am truly sorry.”

The statement reads in full, “I, Honourable Alex Ikwechegh, Member of the House of Representatives, wish to address a deeply disturbing incident that occurred at my residence recently.

“A video has surfaced showing me engaging in unacceptable behaviour towards an Uber driver who came to deliver a waybill for me.

“I am deeply sorry for my actions and acknowledge that they were unacceptable and unbecoming of a public official.

“I understand that my actions have caused harm and embarrassment to the driver, my constituents, and the nation at large.”

“I want to assure the public that I am fully cooperating with the Nigerian Police investigation into this matter. I support their efforts to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable,”

“I also appreciate the swift condemnation of my actions by my party and the Nigerian Police, demonstrating our collective commitment to upholding the law and protecting the rights of all citizens.”

Ikwechegh noted that he was taking immediate steps to address the underlying issues that led to this incident.

