Abia Lawmaker sponsors 1,100 SS students on ICT

Hon Nnamdi Chimdi Ibekwe, the lawmaker representing Bende North Constituency in Abia State House of Assembly, has sponsored 1,100 secondary school students on ICT. He has also paid for WASSCE for 81 students and 20 children’s Basic Education through his Oziomachi Foundation. Ibekwe explained that he embarked on the project to commemorate his beloved mother for the foundations she laid in training him and his teacher (Primary school teacher), who picked a special interest in him and even taught him extra lessons in her house free of charge. He said: “If you are living on earth without a purpose, life would be meaningless. This education is a great investment.”

The Abia lawmaker lamented that the lack of funds for schooling has made education look less lucrative. He added: “But we are here to provide funds and change that narrative because it’s through education that people will succeed in life. “We are also doing this to achieve the objectives of Uni- versal Basic Education. “The charter stipulates that there should not be any child with education and that funds shouldn’t be enough reasons for not attaining education.

“Our vision is to ensure that every child is educated in Igbere land. “We have just registered 31 students for the First School Leaving Certificate Examina- tion and truly I don’t personally know them but it’s the good works of the Oziomachi Foundation and neighbouring villages are silently copying Igbere good works.” He, however, explained that his foundation is doing it in fulfillment of the Scriptures, for education is good; through it, one gets understanding and wisdom. According to him, “last April, I adopted 112 children. The entire Bende North from Item to Igbere to Alayi is enjoying the Oziomachi Foun- dation to ensure that there is no child left behind in terms of education even up to the university level.

“Our dream is to provide education for everyone in our constituency and it should be on record that our constituency would be known as the highest literacy rate not just in Abia State, Nigeria, Africa but globally too.”

