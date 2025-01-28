Share

Alex Ikwechegh, a member representing Aba North & South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives has said that his squabble with a Bolt driver in Abuja in October 2024 increased his popularity among Nigerians as the man who makes things disappear.

New Telegraph recalls that last October, Nigerians were outraged when a video of Ikwechegh, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) assaulting a bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya went viral.

In the video, Ikwechegh was seen angrily confronting and hitting the driver while making threatening remarks. “Can you imagine this rat? I can make this man disappear in the whole of Nigeria and nothing will happen.”

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program on Tuesday, Ikwechegh said he has moved on from the episode and has built a friendship with the e-hailing driver, Abuwatseya, adding that what everybody saw was a low moment and the taxi man is his friend now.

He said, “What happened was quite unfortunate but I take it as a revenue for me as a person to also build a relationship with the young man. Today, we are friends. I was taken to court but the court found no merit and then it was struck out.”

“I felt the sanctity of my home was being desecrated. The part of the video where you people saw was the part that people saw; people do not know what happened before that reaction. Like they say, actions pre-empt reactions.

“But whatever anybody has seen is not indicative of who I am. I’ve been in the public space for a very long time and there has never been any scandal about me.

“However, the young man is my friend now and I am very close to his bishop, his pastor and I’ve made a bunch of new friends and today the whole of Nigeria now knows me as the man that makes things disappear. We’ve moved on, it’s in the past now,” he added.

