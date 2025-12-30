Abia Lawmaker Empowers Over 70 Constituents

Barr. Solomon Akpulonu, former Majority Leader of the Abia State House of Assembly, has used the festive season to empower over 70 constituents in Obingwa East State Constituency.

Akpulonu, the longest-serving legislator in Abia State, also announced that he will not contest the 2027 House of Assembly election, having decided instead to run for the House of Representatives.

New Telegraph gathered that Akpulonu has served three full terms in the state assembly: June 2015 to June 2019, June 2019 to June 2023, and June 2023 to June 2027. He also had prior experience through a by-election in 2006–2007 and another tenure from June 2007 to December 2008.

During the empowerment exercise, over 70 beneficiaries, mostly youths received sewing machines, hairdressing and barbering equipment, and generator sets, while elderly residents were given motorcycles for mobility.

Speaking at the event, Akpulonu emphasized his focus on providing work tools rather than traditional rice donations. “If I wanted to follow the footsteps of an average politician, I would give out rice. But I am here to provide tools that enable my people to work, earn a living, and take care of their families,” he said.

He explained that his empowerment initiative targets skilled individuals to ensure the equipment is used productively. “Most of the beneficiaries either learned the skills themselves or were trained with my support. I carefully verify each candidate’s capabilities before providing assistance,” he added.

Akpulonu stressed that his empowerment efforts are not seasonal. “I have empowered over 100 people since assuming political office, providing vehicles, equipment, and support to help families sustain themselves. This initiative coincides with Christmas but is part of a continuous commitment to my constituents,” he said.

Regarding his political future, Akpulonu stated, “I am no longer interested in serving as a state legislator. My service in the Abia House of Assembly ends in 2027. I am leaving the position for a younger person to continue. I am, however, running for the Federal House of Representatives to represent Obingwa-Osisioma-Ugwuanagbo Federal Constituency.”

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude. Miss Loveth Ngozi, a fashion designer, described her new sewing machine as a relief, while Miss Mmesona Precious thanked the lawmaker for giving her the tools to start her own business.