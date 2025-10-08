Abia Lawmaker, Abbas In Heated Argument Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Health Condition 

The floor of the House of Representatives witnessed a heated confrontation yesterday as Speaker Tajuden Abbas and member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, Obi Aguocha engaged in argument over the deteriorating health status of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

During the plenary, while standing on personal privilege, Aguocha criticised the speaker, President Bola Tinubu and theAttorney-General of the Federation of refusing to respond to letters he wrote in August demanding medication intervention for Kanu’s health.

The lawmaker noted that multiple medical assessment, particularly one ordered by the Federal High Court and administered by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) proved that Kanu was critically ill and suffering from organ deficiencies and dangerously low potassium levels.

“Mr Speaker, my constituent, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is on the verge of death. Three medical evaluations, including one by the NMA, have all confirmed the same. The court itself stated that only a man who is alive can stand trial

“This is not politics. It is a fundamental human right. Many others facing trial have been allowed to travel abroad for medical care; yet Kanu, who has not been convicted of any crime, is being denied that right.”

But Abbas had issues with the lawmaker’s approach, stating that the issue should not have been brought under privilege and could have been resolved through direct engagement with his office.

“I find it intriguing that you would come by way of privilege to demand action. If a letter was written to my office, a phone call or a visit could have addressed the matter. This is not the kind of issue that should come under privilege”, Abbas said.

The exchange quickly turned tense as Aguocha insisted he had made several attempts to meet the Speaker without success, saying, “Mr. Speaker, it is a matter of life and death. Please, guide me. Please do not shut me down.

The speaker quickly cautioned Aguocha that house ruled were being misused, but the lawmaker argued that Kanu’s health required urgent parliamentary action. However, there was calm in the house when Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, intervened.

While alluding to the critical nature of the issue, Kalu maintained that due process must be followed, saying that the matter would be given the needed attention on the floor of the house.

Abbas further reiterated that he not against the substance of the matter, but established procedures must be followed.

This confrontation is coming on the heels of the Reps resumption after a two-month period of recess.