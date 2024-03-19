Abia Law School Students To Enjoy Bursary 

Abia State government has responded to the appeal of its students in the Nigerian Law School for financial assistance to enable them to bear the high cost of completing their studies.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu who announced the government resolution with his Education counterpart, Prof Uche Eme Uche, said the value of the scholarship worth N62 million.

He disclosed that the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has sanctioned some private schools, especially special centers, in the State over examination malpractice.

Kanu explained that the implication is that the affected schools would no longer be centers for the conduct of WAEC examinations.

He said the 170 primary and 51 secondary schools slated for remodeling would be 10 and three respectively in each of the 17 local government areas.

The Commissioner said the schools would be provided with staff/teachers’ quarters, gatehouse, and other facilities.