Abia Launches Security Trust Fund, Cracks Down On Cult Gangs

The Abia State Government is set to launch the Abia Security Trust Fund on Thursday as part of efforts to transition from traditional methods of securing lives and property to more innovative, technology-driven approaches.

According to the State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, the initiative is aimed at enhancing public safety and reinforcing the security agenda of Governor Alex Otti’s administration.

“This initiative will elevate the implementation of the government’s security agenda to a higher pedestal in all ramifications,” Kanu told journalists in Umuahia.

He also announced the commencement of the enrolment of Local Government Area workers into the Abia State Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme, which became effective on July 1, 2025. So far, the scheme has recorded 94,442 enrollees.

Kanu further disclosed that a statewide health workforce recruitment exercise is ongoing, with the Abia State Civil Service Commission already receiving applications.

Also slated for launch this week are the Aba Export Growth Lab and the groundbreaking ceremony for the Abia State Medical City.

The Commissioner expressed concern over rising cult-related activities in the state, adding that Governor Otti has directed security agencies to urgently tackle the menace.

“The state government has observed with dismay the growing incidence of cultism. As a responsible government, we will spare no effort to rid the state of such activities,” he stated.

On workers’ welfare, Kanu said payment has commenced for staff of the Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, who were disengaged by the previous administration between 2018 and 2022. A total of 249 affected staff have already been paid.

He also noted that renovation work at the Abia State College of Education Technical (ASCETA) is progressing rapidly. Projects under construction include the college library, school of vocational education block, college auditorium, students’ hostels, and the school of technical education.

Highlighting the administration’s commitment to youth development, Kanu revealed that Governor Otti earlier received Miss Grace John Nkpa, a 15-year-old Abia-born student who emerged winner of the prestigious TechGirls 2025 competition. She will represent the state in the United States, with financial support from the state government.