November 19, 2024
Abia Launches Counter-Offensive Against Resurgence Of Crime

Abia State government has warned those it described as ‘unpatriotic politicians’ in connivance with some external parties who mastermind the resurgence of violent crimes, that it will not watch the actors unleash terror and instil fear on innocent citizens.

The warning came after the convoy of the member representing Isialangwa North and South Federal Constituency, Hon Ginger Onwusibe, was attacked in Umuahia, the State capital.

While the lawmaker escaped unhurt, his police security aide was not lucky as he was killed.

A week earlier, some gunmen had attacked a military checkpoint in Umuahia, where two soldiers were killed and the checkpoint dismantled.

Piqued by the development, the state government via a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma.

