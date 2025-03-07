Share

The Abia State Government on Friday announced the passing of Sunny Onwuma, a member of the Abia State Executive Council and Honourable Commissioner for Labour and Productivity.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who stated that Onwuma passed in the early hours of Monday, March 3, 2025, after a brief illness.

The deceased, who hails from Ihie in the Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of the state, was an alumnus of Government College Umuahia and Abia State University, Uturu.

READ ALSO

The statement added that he was a dedicated member of the Labour Party (LP) and a respected leader within his community.

Onwuma was 61 years old and is survived by a wife and four children.

The statement read in part, “The Abia State Government extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Abia State.

“We fervently pray that God Almighty grants his soul eternal rest and gives his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

“Burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

