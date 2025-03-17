Abia Kidnap Victims Recount Ordeal

Share

The four rescued kidnap victims in Abia State have narrated how they were abducted, kept in a room without ventilation and eventually rescued by police without paying ransom.

In an interview, one of the kidnapped victims (name withheld) said that on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at about 8 pm they came from their house to drop off one of their friends, who visited around Osusu Amaukwa village in Obingwa LGA.

He said that while they were in the car, the kidnappers numbering about four, who had already abducted someone and his vehicle, double-crossed their vehicle kidnapped three of them at gunpoint and drove to an unknown destination.

He said that they were at the kidnappers’ den from that Sunday till Friday, March 14.

He further revealed that while they were in captivity the hoodlums seized their phones after forcing them to make transfers of undisclosed amounts.

“We were kept in a room without any ventilation; a very small room. There was no window. We were there for, like five days. So, they collected the phone numbers of our family members who they were contacting to get a ransom.

“On Friday afternoon, after we had prayed, we heard gunshots. That was when the Nigeria Police came to our rescue.

“They exchanged gunfire with the kidnappers and by the special grace of God, they rescued and saved us unharmed. They (the police) broke the door where the kidnappers kept us and brought us out of the place,” he narrated.

According to him, they were hearing the voices of people, including children, around the house where they were held and even heard the sound of a carpenter’s hammer working in the next room on Wednesday night.

He thanked the Governor, Alex Otti and the Police for their professional conduct and the deployment of technology to track and rescue them unharmed.

Presenting the rescued victims and the special tactical team members of the Nigeria Police, to Governor Alex Otti at the Government House, Umuahia, the Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, Danladi Isa, corroborated the narrative of the victim.

He said the four men were kidnapped along New Umuahia Road in Obingwa LGA on March 9.

He affirmed that the Police were able to neutralize six of them while two others escaped with bullet wounds in the gun battle to rescue the victims.

“They were double-crossed by unknown gunmen, kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination.

“The tactical team swung into action with the use of the technology we have, which is also what you (Gov. Otti) have assisted us with and in so doing, we have been on their trail and by the grace of God, we were able to track them to Osisioma area.

“In the exchange of gunfire that ensued, six of the kidnappers were neutralized and some escaped with bullet injuries.

“The Police are still searching for them and I can assure the public that they must be apprehended to face the full wrath of the law.”

The CP listed items recovered to include, two AK-47 rifles, six magazines, and 32 rounds of ammunition.

He attributed the success recorded to Governor Otti’s continuous support of security agencies.

Impressed by the successful operation, Governor Otti announced a handsome reward for the policemen and assured them that no inch of the State would be ceded to criminals.

The Governor also ordered the immediate demolition of the house used by the kidnappers and the prosecution of the landlord. He also directed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to invite the traditional ruler of the community for discussion.

“There have been a lot of operations left, right and centre but the way this happened gave us a lot of worry and I want to congratulate the CP and his team for doing the needful and getting our citizens who were kidnapped a few days ago back in one piece,” Otti said.

Otti promised to upgrade the security tracking technology used by the police, with the assurance of a command and control centre here in the State capital soon.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

