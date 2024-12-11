Abia Is Ready To Partner With Devt Minded People – Otti

Share

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to partner with individuals and organizations ready and willing to create an enabling environment for youth development in various fields including sports.

Otti made the promise during this year’s kick-off of a triennial football tournament at Okpuhie Community Central School, Okporo Ahaba, Isiala Ngwa South Area of the state.

Represented by Chief Emmanuel Emeruwa, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Otti commended the sponsor of the tournament, Dr Kingsley Nwaigburu, General Manager of Abia State Debt Management Office (DMO).

Emeruwa said that Nwaigburu’s actions align with his administration’s vision and desire to provide viable activities that will create opportunities for youths to engage in good vocations instead of loitering and getting involved in crime.

He described Nwaigburu as a unifier of his people with the tournament and urged the participating male and female teams to be good sportsmen and women who may turn out to represent the state and nation in future engagements, should they excel in the process.

The Speaker, on behalf of Governor Otti, took the kick-off to commence the start of the 12-day event involving male and female clubs from the 12 villages in the community.

Speaking, Nwaigburu said the passion for assisting the less privileged in his community led to the setting up of a foundation to assist indigent youths to acquire quality education and vocational skills that will provide them with jobs upon graduation.

“The football tournament, held every three years, was aimed at uniting and mentoring the youths and creating love and unity in the community which he described as the largest in the council area,” he said

Speaking further on the tournament, Nwaigburu said, “Six trophies will be won after 52 matches being supervised by the State Sports Council, with the highest trophy redeemed with N1 million with the rest receiving various monetary and other gifts.”

Share

Please follow and like us: