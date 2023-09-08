Abia: Is Otti Fulfilling His Campaign Promises?

ANAYO EZUGWU examines Alex Otti’s first 100 days in office as governor of Abia State vis-à-vis the promises he made to the people during the electoral campaign

When Governor Alex Otti took the oath of office in Abia State on May 29, he promised to conquer the challenges of decades of poor-quality governance, stunted growth and development, deprivation, injustice and loss of self-dignity, hopelessness, anguish and pain of the people. He also pledged to address the issues of bad roads, power blackouts, kidnapping, extortion and general insecurity in the state. These promises are part of the five-point agenda of his government to address the challenges of economic and social transformation, public service reforms, and internal security.

But the question is, has Otti delivered on any of his promises in the past 100 days of his administration? He also promised that the workers would henceforth be paid their salaries on or before the 28th of every month. He has commend- ably walked his talk these past 100 days in office. Even outstanding emoluments and pensions from at least April are being taken care of. This is besides Otti’s assurances to defray the 30-month salary arrears, totalling over N200 billion, which he inherited from his predecessor. The governor carried out a verification exercise to tackle the scourge of ghost workers.

That has already begun yielding fruits as no fewer than 2,300 ghost names have been discovered and weeded out of the payroll, as disclosed by the State Accountant- General, Mrs. Njum Onyemenam. This has saved the state a whopping monthly bill of N220 million so far, and more savings are expected as she expects that the unified payment system in place now will identify more of such fraud. Transiting from micro to macroeconomics and still plugging the leakages, Otti’s administration has launched a software application to manage a new digital tax system.

This is expected to make it easier for taxable traders, shop owners, transport- ers, and the like to keep up with their obligations while boosting the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). Besides, and quite importantly, this boost will be made in a more efficient, convenient, less invasive and less aggressive manner. Essentially, this innovative system simplifies tax compliance for businesses while eliminating fraud and intermediaries in revenue collection.

It will institute a regime of transparency and accountability in the collection of internally generated revenue by preventing payments through unauthorised channels. While introducing the scheme to the public in Umuahia, the state capital, the governor explained that “by simplifying tax compliance procedures, we have removed barriers for businesses, encouraged formalisation, and stimulated investment.

This initiative empowers entrepreneurs, enabling them to focus on their ventures’ growth and expansion, ultimately leading to job creation and economic prosperity for our state. By eliminating fraud and intermediaries and introducing a digital platform to block leakages, we will unlock the true potential of our tax system to maximise revenue for development projects.”

The governor is also restoring order in critical areas like waste disposal, especially in the two cities of Aba and Umuahia. He embarked on immediate rehabilitation of the public health facilities with the rehabilitation of three major secondary health facilities in the three zones of the state. He quickly resolved the protracted industrial dispute among doctors and launched a free medical service across selected general hospitals in the state.

This covers free medical checks and examinations. Another significant milestone of the 100-day stride is the intervention in security with the launch of a security operation codenamed “Operation Crush.” With this, he brought the security units together in a combined strategy that is aimed at smoking out criminals and ensuring that they cannot escape the long arms of the law. The 100 days of the new Abia have seen many roads in Aba undergoing reconstruction. There has been a deliberate action by Governor Otti to install a new order and lead the state on the path of new processes and procedures.

Apart from these, the governor has given women their rightful place in his government. Abia women are now fully involved in the day-to-day running of affairs in the state. The 35 per cent quota for women is almost met in the spread of appointments. Another milestone in the 100 days is the action of recertifying traditional rulers and capturing them on the biometrics for easy processes. Federal relief is trickling down to the common man.

Given some of the achievements recorded so far, the governor has reiterated his promise to the people that he will prudently manage the available resources to the benefit of the people and the development of the state. In a statewide broadcast to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the state, Otti asked residents to support his administration’s rebuilding agenda by paying taxes to further drive socio-economic development.

The Abia governor said his administration is also focused on improving the health and education sector in the state. His words: “I pledge to remain prudent in the management of your resources and do hereby assure you that accountability and responsibility shall remain central to my administration. Your resources shall be used to work for you and I pledge to continue to do my part. May I also invite you to do your own part because getting it right is a collective obligation? We have set up a series of systems that support smooth and seamless payments across digital platforms for formal and informal sector payments.”

The governor appealed to the state civil servants to recommit themselves to being diligent in their duties and actively support the reform initiatives of the government. He also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to prompt payment of salaries and securing the lives and property of the people. “Education for us is the future and it is our goal to see that every child gets the opportunity to be taught and mentored.

This is so as to take advantage of the opportunities that abound in the 21st- century economy, which favours mostly the skilled and properly educated. The present administration is unwavering in its commitment to refine governance processes as well as systems for efficiency and transparency in the state. “We are currently working on a raft of reforms that would streamline procurement processes in the public sector to cut out abuses.

The new framework would give genuine businesses operating in Abia a pathway to enjoy significant patronages from the government, as part of the government’s initiative to support and grow local businesses,” he said. A social cultural and development group, Nzuko Ndi Igbo, which commended Otti over his developmental strides in the last 100 days of his administration in the state, said Otti has shown exceptional capabilities in governance.

The President of the group, Prince Elias Odoemena, said the governor is already transforming the state in areas of infrastructure development, security and other sectors within the short period he has been in office. His words: “The developmental stride of Governor Otti under 100 days in office and the superlative transformations going on in Aba and other parts of Abia State is commendable.

Governor Otti has shown exceptional capabilities in governance, the choice of Abians to elect him to govern them is now yielding greater fruits to the state in infrastructure development, security, and other sectors.” Odoemena also commended a former governor of the State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Whip of the ninth Senate for the footprints he left while he was governor between 1999 and 2007, noting that workers in the state were last paid during the Kalu-led administration.

“Despite absurdities, annihilation, lack of performance in the last 16 years, workers and pensioners who last received what is due to them during the tenure of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu are now happy and praying for Governor Alex Otti.” A member of the transition committee of the state, Rev. Fr. Christian Anokwuru, who said the governor should not be judged by his first 100 days in office, not- ed that Otti will deliver on his promises although the task ahead is enormous.

“I am assuring you that he will do well because he is prepared for the job. He will disrupt the system, but be rest assured that Abi- ans will be happy,” he said While there is no doubt that the challenges in the state are enormous, the people of Abia are highly expectant that Governor Otti will fulfil his campaign promises.