Abia Indigent Rural Farmers Benefit As Council Collaborates With FG On Agric Programme

The indigent rural farmers from Isiala-Ngwa North Council Area of Abia State rejoiced as they become beneficiaries of massive farm inputs that came as a result of collaboration between their Council and the Federal Government to aid food production in the area.

New Telegraph reports that the programme, which was co-sponsored by the Federal Government’s National Directorate for Employment (NDE) and the Council’s Transition Committee, saw many farmers going home with bags of fertilizer, cartons of pesticides, noodles and cash.

A former Chairman of the Council, Chief Chinedu Ugoala, who presided over the sharing, which attracted indigent farmers, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, and prominent rural communities members said that 250 bags of high-quality fertilizer, 100 cartons of farming pesticides and 150 cartons of noodles and cash were given out to indigent farmers and families, to assist them overcome needs in their day to day activities.

Ugoala said his desire and passion were aimed at helping in ameliorating the sufferings of the rural dwellers, whose major occupation was farming.

He said the majority of those farmers were currently passing through hardships in the procurement of inputs like fertilizer and pesticides, whose prices were very high in the markets.

“An opportunity came to work with (NDE) Programmes, to assist our rural farmers, and we had to utilize the opportunity to reach out to our people.”

“I have a passion and desire to help ameliorate the sufferings and financial challenges facing farmers in Isiala Ngwa North Council Area and believe that our little efforts will help cushion their burdens.

“Also, we extended some benefits to NYSC members serving in our area, who got cartons of noodles and cash, to help them continue to work in love for our area and Nigeria, at large,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries beamed with smiles and expressed gratitude for being remembered, especially at a critical time like the farming period.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Moses Ikeagwu, from Okpuala Ngwa, thanked the Council and its collaborators for remembering rural farmers, during the key season of the production year.

He said, “We are very grateful to the chairman and his people for coming to our assistance. It is our belief now that we have been empowered, that as farmers, we will keep up with bumper food production for our communities and beyond.”

Madam Nwakaego Ukonne expressed delight and prayed for other well-to-do public and private organisations within and outside the area to assist indigent farmers by providing inputs like fertilizer and other farm aids to boost agriculture in the State and country, at large

“We are grateful for the assistance today but, we desire that our colleagues elsewhere will benefit likewise. I thank all those that made this possible and promise that we will work hard to produce more food for our people this year,” Mrs Ukonne said.