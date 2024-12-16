Abia, Imo Residents Decry High Tuition Fees In Private Schools

Share

Education stakeholders in Abia and Imo states have expressed deep concern over the exorbitant fees charged by private schools, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

In Abia, the people blamed the commercialisation of education by private schools on ineffective regulatory policy frameworks and weak monitoring mechanisms by government agencies.

They called on the government to evolve an effective monitoring mechanism to ensure that private schools deliver quality service to their pupils and students.

Osondu Kalu, a father of two, said that effective monitoring of private schools by the relevant authorities would help keep them in check for the purpose of quality education.

Kalu said issues of unqualified teachers, substandard curricula, and uneven education quality have become a disturbing trend in private schools.

A civil servant, Dorine Ahamefule, said some private schools were set up to make money rather than impart knowledge to young minds.

