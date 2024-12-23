Abia Holds Carol Of Nine Lessons, Declares It Annual Event

Share

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Sunday, announced that the State Government’s Christmas Carol Of Nine Lessons would henceforth be an Annual Event.

Governor Otti made this announcement during the 2024 Edition of the Program held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Governor while thanking the people for coming out in large numbers to celebrate the event said; “Last year, we struggled with it, we thought we should wait until we have done one year.

“So haven done it today, and it turned out successful, it becomes an annual event”.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Abia for their continued support for his administration and described Christmas as a period for sober reflection on God’s love for humanity, which brought about the birth of Christ.

Governor Otti who addressed the debate surrounding the December 25th date of Christmas, urged citizens to focus on the essence of Christmas regardless of any specific date.

“There has been arguments about whether Christ was born on the December 25th or not. Forget the argument, He was born so if you agree that he was born, then we have taken out 25th of December to celebrate him”,Gov Otti said.

The Governor commended the event’s Organizing Committee, led by the Commissioner for Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Mr Mathew Ekwuruibe, as well as the fathers of faith, various choirs, and Abians who turned out in large numbers for the event and wished everyone a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, compared Governor Otti’s leadership to the restoration brought by Christ.

He stated that within 18 months under Governor Otti’s administration, Abia State has regained its reputation and is being celebrated globally as God’s Own State.

In his sermon earlier, the Archbishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Umuahia Archdiocese, Most Rev. Chibuzor Opoko, highlighted the essence of Christmas.

Opoko who described Governor Otti as a “Liberator” of Abia State, likened the Governor’s emergence to the light Christ brought to the world, declaring that darkness cannot overshadow the progress being made in Abia.

The Nine Lessons were read by notable personalities, including Governor Otti, his wife Mrs. Priscila Otti, Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, and the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Most Rev. Michael Ukpong.

The 2024 Edition of the Abia State Christmas Carol Of Nine Lessons attracted dignitaries from across the State and featured performances by various Choral Groups, the cutting of the Celebration cake, and a birthday cake for the Governor’s Wife, whose birthday coincided with the programme.

