Abia Guber: PDP Heads To Supreme Court, Insists Otti Not Duly Elected

…as LP says it’s not disturbed

The Abia State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said it has decided to challenge the judgement of the Appeal Court that re-affirmed the declaration of Dr Alex Otti as the duly elected Governor of the State.

Elder Abraham Amah, Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary said that as a responsible political organization that believes in the rule of law, its confidence in the judiciary remains intact, but that the party does not agree with the judgement of the Appeal Court and has decided to challenge it.

He said that the PDP remain optimistic and has revealed all the judgements by the Appeal Court as it concerned State Assembly, National Assembly and Governorship in Abia State, stressing that it has recovered the Abia Central and a seat in the State Assembly that now gave them 50 per cent advantage.

“For the governorship, we’ve revealed the judgement and we completely disagree with the eminent judges who gave that judgement. We’ve held discussions with relevant stakeholders and our candidate, Okey Ahiwe and his running mate, Dr Jasper Uche where the State Working Committee was fully represented and we’ve resolved to appeal the judgement.

“I can tell you authoritatively that the Abia PDP is heading to the Supreme Court to challenge the election of Alex Otti as the Governor of Abia State.”

He said that the PDP’s grounds for Appeal are the gross violation of the electoral act and gross violation of the provision of the constitution. In that judgement, they said that section 77 is only regulatory and did not provide any consequences.

“Now, I want to ask, if NAFDAC says that certain drugs should not be imported into the country and one goes ahead to import such a drug taken to your warehouse simply because the law didn’t provide consequences for importing such a drug?

“We have a lot of respect for the judiciary and we’ll never talk down on them, but it’s the same judiciary that has delivered judgment using the same section 77 and other sections of violation which is also contained in the petition to give judgment for other parties in different states not just in Abia State, but places like Nassarawa, Plateau and Kano.

“The situation where a competent court is seeing delivering judgement right and left against its own judgement calls for great concern. What they said is a Pre-Election matter is not what it is.

“It’s a Pre-Election matter for members of the same political party, but not the same for people of other political parties. So, it’s a post-election matter for others outside the ruling party,” he said.

Reacting to the decision of the PDP to go to the Supreme Court, Labour Party (LP) Chairman in Abia State, Ceekay Igara said that his party is happy with the judgement.

On the PDP grounds for Appeal, Igara said he submitted every necessary document for election to INEC and can confirm that his party complied with every necessary law.

“We’re not perturbed by PDP going to the Supreme Court with section 77 of the Electoral Act. The election of Dr Alex Otti is the will of the people. I received the judgement with gratitude to God Almighty.

“I, Ceekay Igara submitted our membership list. Section 77 talks about the party’s internal affairs. No court has the jurisdiction to adjudicate on party internal affairs. It’s a Pre-Election matter and it has been overtaken by events. It should not be adjudicated.”