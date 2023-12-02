Abia Guber: PDP Calls For Calm Over Appeal Court Judgment

The Abia State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the appeal court judgment that affirmed the victory of Alex Otti as the duly elected Governor of Abia State on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

The Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary, Abraham Amah in a statement made available to newsmen said the party said its confidence in the Judiciary is strong as the last hope of the common man and one of the strongest pillars of the country’s democracy.

The statement partly read, “We call on members of the PDP, our numerous supporters and sympathisers, and the good people of Abia State to remain steadfast, calm, peaceful, law-abiding and put our hope and trust in God and the Judiciary as we explore the options available to us.

“We also call on the good people of Abia who have been suffering under the bad policies of Alex Otti to know that the Party would never abandon them.”

READ ALSO:

In a similar statement, Victor Nwokocha,

Media Adviser to Chief Okey Ahiwe, said that his principal had asked Abia people not to panic while expressing deep gratitude to God and his numerous supporters across political party lines, his dynamic legal team, family, friends, and well-wishers.

“When we embarked on the journey to reclaim our mandate through judicial processes, it was a calculated resolution and we were conscious that the journey would not be a sprint but a peculiar marathon with inevitable twists and turns.

“Our destination was clearly defined from the onset, and our focus is unchanged. So, at this juncture, our faith in God is renewed, as well as our solid confidence in the judiciary.

“I therefore encourage all my supporters to stay calm, keep praying to God, and look beyond the eclipse of transitional sunset,” Nwokocha quoted the PDP Abia gubernatorial candidate.

Chief Ahiwe while extolling the courage and tenacity of his legal team, urged his supporters to remain peaceful and law-abiding, assuring that his legal team would diligently study the judgement of the Court of Appeal, and advise on critical options to guide him and the leadership of the PDP in taking a decision.