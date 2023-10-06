Abia Guber: Otti Wins As Tribunal Delivers Judgement

The Abia State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Friday upheld the victory of Alex Otti as the authentic winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election of the state.

However, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Okey Ahaiwe’s petitions against Otti were rejected by the court in Umuahia, the state capital.

The tribunal determined that Ahaiwe’s claim against Otti of the Labour Party (LP) lacked merit when it rendered its decision at about 1:20 p.m.

Otti’s election as governor by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been challenged by Ahaiwe.

Ahaiwe had asked the court to declare him the winner through the assistance of his attorney, Paul Ananaba, SAN, citing among other issues a violation of Section 77 of the Electoral Act. However, the tribunal denied Ahaiwe’s claims all because they were unjustified.

The Tribunal’s decision caused hundreds of LP supporters who had journeyed from different regions of the State to spontaneously erupt in joy. According to Naija News, they danced joyfully and joyfully outside the Federal High Court compound.

The tribunal is currently presiding over the case Ikechi Emenike of the APC filed against Otti in the interim. Emenike is asking for the resignation of Governor Otti on the grounds that he did not leave the APC before joining the LP.