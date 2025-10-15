Abia Govt Warns Citizens Against Fake Pension Verification Exercise

The government of Abia State has warned all citizens of the state, especially pensioners to beware of misleading information circulating online about pension verification exercise.

Prince Okey Kanu, the Commissioner for Information, urged citizens to disregard as false, the information circulating that a State and Local Government Pension Verification Exercise is scheduled to commence in Abia State on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

The Commissioner reiterated the government’s stands and said categorically that the information is false, misleading, and was not issued by the State Government

Kanu said that the said verification exercise being referenced actually took place last year in 2024, and there is no such pension verification exercise scheduled for this year, 2025.

He said, “Members of the public, particularly our esteemed pensioners, are therefore strongly advised to disregard the circulating notice and not to appear at any purported verification venue, as no such exercise is taking place at this time.”

The Commissioner said that, the Abia State Government remains committed to the welfare and well-being of all pensioners and continues to uphold transparency and due process in all matters relating to pension administration.

He urged all citizens to rely solely on official government communication channels for verified information and to help disseminate this clarification to prevent misinformation.