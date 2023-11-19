Abia Govt Warns Against Fake Workers Recruitment In Circulation

…demands information to help arrest fraudsters involved

The government of Abia State on Sunday warned the general public to be cautious of a fake advertisement being circulated on different social media platforms that it is currently recruiting workers into the state’s Civil Service.

The government said that the fake advertisement in circulation purporting to emanate from the Abia State Civil Service Commission with a claim that there is an ongoing recruitment exercise into the State Civil Service is fake and a huge scam.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Alex Otti said that having had its attention drawn to the issue, the government is constrained to state the advert did not emanate from it and therefore it is fake and should be disregarded.

Ekeoma said that the government would be delighted to have any useful information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the fraudsters behind the advert, urging those with such information to contact the office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor or report to the nearest Police Station.

According to him, there could not have been any recruitment when there is an ongoing verification exercise and reforms geared towards sanitising the Civil Service to get it rejigged to help drive the developmental policies and programmes of the present government.

“Any recruitment exercise into the Civil Service shall be approved by the Governor and announced on the state-owned radio station, the BCA, other radio stations and on the pages of major newspapers through the Civil Service Commission,” he said.