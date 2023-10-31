Abia Govt Urges Youths To Join Nigeria Police

The Abia State Government has called on Nigerian youths to join the recruitment of the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies in order to bridge the low number of applications into the force.

The State’s Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu made the call while speaking in Umuahia while speaking on the outcome of this week’s executive council meeting, presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

He queried why young people in the state were not considering opportunities in the Police recruitment exercise when youths from other geopolitical zones were seizing the opportunities.

The Abia Commissioner pointed out that joining the Police Force would go a long way in addressing perceived marginalization against the South East.

The call by the State government is coming on the heels of complaints by Ohanaeze Ndigbo that South East youths were glaringly ignoring opportunities in the Force.

Ohaneze had also appealed to Igbo youths to join the ongoing recruitment exercise in the Nigerian Police Force.

A record released by the Police Service Commission on the recruitment revealed that only 966 applications have been received from Abia, making it one of the states with the lowest number of interested candidates in the Force.