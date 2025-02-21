Abia Govt To Youths: Your Leadership Starts Today

Share

Ngozi Felix, commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Abia State, has urged young people to realize that whatever leadership skills they will exhibit tomorrow should start now, as experience will count in whatever they do as leaders in the future.

The Commissioner stated that Nigeria needs leaders with vision, integrity, and a deep commitment to the well-being of their communities to overcome present economic and social challenges facing the country.

Felix said this on Thursday in Aba, at the Leadership Conference for Secondary School Students in Aba in Commemoration of International Day of Social Justice 2025, organised by Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiatives (YSAD) with Vivacious Development Initiative (VIDI) and Onyedinma Foundation.

The Commissioner commended YSAD’s commitment to social and climate justice, especially their focus on empowering young people, which, according to her, echoes deeply in connection with the mission of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection in Abia State.

She observed that the conference, with its theme of “Nurturing the Next Generation of Excellent Leaders,” is timely and crucial, as it recognized the inextricable link between effective leadership and the attainment of a just and fair society.

Felix said that the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection is dedicated to creating opportunities for all citizens of Abia State, particularly the most vulnerable.

“We understand that poverty is not simply a lack of resources; it’s often a lack of opportunity, a lack of empowerment, and a lack of effective leadership that can champion the needs of the marginalized.

“By investing in leadership development,

we are investing in a future where everyone has the chance to thrive.”

Felix stated Nigeria needs leaders who can address the issues of unemployment, inequality, and environmental degradation with innovative and sustainable solutions.

“Now, I turn to you, the students. You are not just the leaders of tomorrow; you are the leaders of today. Every one of you possesses the potential to make a significant impact on your schools, your communities, and your nation.”

She said nurturing the next generation of excellent leaders should go beyond teaching leadership theories, but requires fostering qualities like integrity, honesty, ethical conduct, and a strong moral compass, which are cornerstones of any effective leader.

According to her, leaders must be able to put themselves in the shoes of those they are leading.

As future leaders, Felix advised youths to expect change, embrace it, and guide others through it effectively now, as tomorrow starts now.

She pointed out that organizations like YSAD are playing a vital role in empowering young people and equipping them with the skills they need to succeed, noting that Abia State Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection is committed to supporting these efforts and creating an enabling environment for young leaders to flourish.

The Commissioner charged the participants to embrace their potential, nurture their leadership skills, and become the change agents the society so desperately needs.

“Don’t wait for tomorrow; start today. Seek opportunities to lead in your schools, communities, and beyond. Remember that leadership is not a destination; it’s a journey. It’s a continuous process of learning, growing, and striving to make a positive impact on the world around you.

“The future of Abia State, the future of Nigeria, rests in your capable hands. I have no doubt that you will rise to the occasion and become the excellent leaders we need to build a brighter and more just future for all, “, she said.

She thanked Obinna Nwagbara, executive director, Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiatives (YSAD), and the entire YSAD team for organising the programme to educate the young one.

Obinna Nwagbara, Executive director, YSAD, said that the day provided leaders the opportunity to reflect deeply on their roles and stewards of justice, inclusion, and mutual respect within the school communities.

He urged youths to embrace the opportunities the conference provided, noting that leadership is not merely about holding a position of authority; it is about how one acts and inspire those around them.

Nwagbara said that the 2025 theme underscores a fundamental societal issue: the urgent need for inclusive policies and strong social protection systems to combat inequality.

“Around the world and, indeed, within our communities, we are witnessing a widening gap between those who have access to resources, opportunities, and unfettered support and those who are left behind.

“This cannot stand. It is imperative that we address these disparities head-on and foster an environment where every individual, regardless of their background, physical ability, or social standing, has a fair chance to thrive.

He said that the theme, “Empowering Inclusion: Bridging Gaps for Social Justice,” serves not only as a call to action but also as an opportunity for introspection.

He said that inclusion should not merely be “a principle we speak of; it should be a practice we actively embody in both our words and actions.”

