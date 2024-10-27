Abia Govt To Transform Ohafia To City Through GODA

Share

Like the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), the Greater Ohafia Development Authority (GODA), is a development platform conceived by Governor Alex Otti to transform Ohafia as the next city in Abia State after Aba and Umuahia, Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, has said.

Emetu said in a keynote address at the Ohafia Development Dialogue that Governor Alex Otti was not unaware of the contribution of the people of Ohafia in Ohafia LGA to his election victory and in appreciation has sent a bill to the state House of Assembly for a legislative backing for the establishment of GODA.

The Ohafia Development Dialogue is a platform that rallies together Ohafia political leaders, captains of industry, academics, professionals and traditional leaders to chart a development pathway for the people.

Addressing the forum, the deputy governor, a son of Ohafia, said Governor Otti shared the same valuable developmental needs of the people explaining that GODA Law would provide policies and guidelines that would facilitate the development of Ohafia and its environs.

According to him, “The Authority will provide for collaboration and partnership with private partners to finance infrastructures and other business initiatives in Ohafia and its environs.

“It will also create Industrial clusters, estates, business zones, and other similar development initiatives in Ohafia and other local government areas in Abia North Senatorial District.”

He said the initiative would translate to improved economic activities in Ohafia communities as the administrative headquarters of Abia North senatorial district.

He reminded the people that aside from himself, as the deputy governor, more than other 20 sons and daughters of Ohafia were beneficiaries of Governor Otti’s magnanimous political appointment and called for unflinching support for the administration.

He said in addition, the governor has also listed Ohafia as one of the hosts of the proposed six cocoa estates in the state, which he said would create employment opportunities while enhancing the economic activities of our communities.

He however regretted that efforts made to restore power supply to the community, including his, failed to yield the result as the power infrastructure in the area was vandalized thereby returning Ohafia to the status quo, but assured that efforts were being made, including that of the member representing Arochukwu -Ohafia federal constituency, Hon Ibe Okwara Osonwa and the governor to restore the light.

Emetu noted that Ohafia was also benefiting from the ongoing road infrastructure revolution across the State including the ongoing rehabilitation of the Umuahia – Uzuakoli- Ohafia – Arochukwu road.

While the member representing Ohafia South in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Kalu Mba Nwoke, gave an account of his stewardship, including sinking boreholes in Asaga and Amaekpu Ohafia as part of his constituency projects, the president Mben Political Assembly, MPA, Dr Michael Kalu Mba, said the essence of the dialogue was to mobilize Ohafia elite for the development of the community.

In his lead paper, Dr Nkem Joseph – Palmer, a World Bank senior disaster risk management specialist, advocated a blueprint that would incorporate all aspects of the development paradigm for Ohafia.

Share

Please follow and like us: