Abia Govt To Retire Long-Serving Perm Secs, Directors

The Abia State government on Thursday retired all Permanent Secretaries and Directors who have held their current positions for more than eight years.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Head of Service, Joy Maduka and made available to newsmen in the state.

According to the statement, the affected officers have been instructed to commence their compulsory retirement leave within the next three months, starting on January 1, 2024.

The statement buttressed that the Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Non-Ministerial Departments will hold their positions for a maximum of four years, with the possibility of renewal for another four years, contingent upon satisfactory performance.

These officials will be required to retire after serving a total of eight years in their roles, the new directive added.

According to the statement, this recent development is intended to invigorate the public service, boost the morale of officers, and usher in a new era of diligence among Abia’s workforce.

The Acting Head of Service clarified that this approval does not override Rule 02809 of the Abia State Public Service Rules, which mandates mandatory retirement at 60 years of age or after 35 years of pensionable service, whichever comes first.

“Consequently, all Permanent Secretaries, Heads of- Non-ministerial departments and Directors who would have spent eight years or more on the post by January 1 2024, are hereby notified to commence their retirement activities.”