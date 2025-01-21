Abia Govt To Recruit 2000 Teachers, Begins Maths Clinic For Certificate Class

Share

In fulfilment of Governor Alex Otti’s promise at inauguration, to recruit 5000 teachers, the Abia State Ministry of Basic Education will next week begin the recruitment of teachers to fill up the shortfall in the number of teachers in the school system.

Speaking on the exercise, the Commissioner for Basic Education, Elder Goodluck Ubochi, explained that the recruitment was part of the process of fulfilling the Governors promise adding that after the first 2000 fresh teachers government would review to know what has been achieved and what needed to be added.

“We do not have enough teachers in our schools. The recruitment will be online. We are starting with the recruitment of 2500 teachers. After that, we will evaluate to know whether we have achieved our aim or we need to take more,” the Commissioner said.

Ubochi also announced the commencement of a Mathematics clinic for JSS 3 and SS3 students preparing for external examination.

He added that government decided to help students have better grasp of mathematics as a compulsory subject for science and technology students, adding that the class would hold in the schools from 7am – 7:45am every week day.

The commissioner further declared that government was ready to enforce the compulsory school enrollment/ out of school policy.

He explained that under the policy, any child of school age found hawking or loitering during school hours would be arrested by the enforcement team and taken to the school nearest to him or her and then to the parents or guardians to know why he or she is not in school.

Ubochi said the aim is not to arrest for punishment but to ensure no child is out of school, especially now that basic education is free and compulsory in the State.

Share

Please follow and like us: