Abia Govt To Clampdown On Illegal Social Homes, Orphanages

Abia State Government has said that all unregistered social homes and orphanages existing in the state must be shut down. This is even as the government went ahead to clarify that a “Baby Factory” raided by the police in Aba last week, is not registered with its Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The Abia State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Honourable Ngozi Blessing Felix, told the New Telegraph that although her Ministry is in charge of registering orphanages and social homes, the current government in power is new and will work tirelessly to end the menace of Baby Factory.

She said that all the registered orphanages and social homes are meant to equally face yearly upgrades and revalidation, as the Ministry will always go, look at what they are doing and then ensure that they are following the guidelines given to them.

Speaking on the Baby Factory raided at No-5 Ahukanna Street the Commissioner said that all the 16 pregnant young girls rescued by the police there are currently being kept in a safe place by the Ministry where they are being taken care of, as they receiving good medical care, stressing that they show huge signs of malnutrition and other illnesses because they were not properly fed and taken care of.

Honourable Felix however said that the state will not keep quiet and watch illegal orphanages exist, stressing that a proper investigation will be carried out to detect the locations of such illegal orphanages because the state currently has about 22 social homes and orphanages that are properly registered with the Ministry.

The Commissioner said that despite the obvious discovery that all the 16 pregnant young girls are not from Abia State, the Ministry will keep taking care of them until when it gets a go-ahead from the police to repatriate them to their various states.

She explained that the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is working closely with the office of the First Lady, Mrs Priscilla Otti to ensure that all signs of ill health noticed in them are tackled so that they will be repatriated in good health no matter the condition the Ministry met them.

The Commissioner stated that Abia state does not have a home where trafficked women and children are kept, but assured that the government is working on that and that very soon, the state will have its own state-owned home to enable it to tackle such issues properly.

“Not every home operating in Abia State is legal and not all are illegal. There are a few that are registered with the Ministry. However, for all those who are operating or have been operating illegally before this government came into power, we’ll work in collaboration with the police and other security agencies to see that such illegal facilities and homes are shut down.

“We only have private registered homes operated by individuals who are passionate about such. The government is about nine months old, but as soon as everything is put in place, the state will have a home. It’s in the pipeline already.”