Abia Govt Suspends Traditional Ruler Over Alleged Misconduct

The Abia State government has suspended Eze Edward Ebere Eule, the traditional ruler of Azumini Ndoki in Ukwa East Local Government Area of the state over alleged misconduct.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Eze Ebere’s suspension followed an order to provide an account of N8 million in the community power projects that were purportedly placed in a bank account.

As a result of the recommendations made by the Board of Inquiry, which the Abia State government established to look into claims of wrongdoing by certain traditional rulers in the state, the royal father was placed under 30-day suspension.

READ ALSO:

The government announced that the king will stay suspended from office unless he complies with the recommendations of the Board of Inquiry within 30 days in a press statement that was made public over the weekend and signed by Uzor Nwachukwu, the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs for Abia State.

The commissioner claims that the Board of Inquiry also gave the king an order to promptly reverse the dissolution of any unions, groups, or organisations that he had purportedly carried out without following the proper procedures.

Recall that in January 2024, the State government removed Eze Kanu Nwa Kanu, the traditional ruler of Ibom Isii in Arochukwu LGA, based on the recommendations of the Board of Inquiry, which the State government established to look into petitions filed against certain traditional rulers in the State.