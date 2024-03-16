Abia Govt Sets Up Panel To Review Emergence Of Some Traditional Rulers

Other members of the panel include HRH Eze Linus Nto Mba, the Chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Franklin Nwosu, the second deputy chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, and Mr Dominic Chimbo.

The inauguration of the panel took place at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Umuahia, Abia State.

Nwachukwu stated that the panel’s primary goal is to address legal disputes and issues arising in various communities in the state due to the appointment and issuance of certificates of office to specific traditional rulers.

Also, the commissioner highlighted that the panel is mandated to investigate the circumstances under which staff of office and certificates were reportedly presented to individuals as traditional rulers, as well as to scrutinize allegations that some recipients were not duly elected by their communities.