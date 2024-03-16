Abia Govt Sets Up Panel To Review Emergence Of Some Traditional Rulers

Abia State Government on Friday inaugurated an administrative panel to reassess the appointment and issuance of Staff of Office to certain traditional rulers on May 9, 2023, during the previous administration led by former Governor Okeize Ikpeazu.
The State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, Uzo Nwachuku, inaugurated the panel and appointed Magistrate Uche Uwanuakwa Uche (retd) as the Chairman with Chuka Agomo serving as the Secretary.
Other members of the panel include HRH Eze Linus Nto Mba, the Chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Franklin Nwosu, the second deputy chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, and Mr Dominic Chimbo.
The inauguration of the panel took place at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Umuahia, Abia State.
READ ALSO:
- Aba: Once Abandoned Commercial City Undergoes Regeneration
- Trailer Park to Decongest Road, Not RUGA Settlement –Abia Govt
- 3 dead, many injured as stockfish van collides with bus on Abia/Akwa-Ibom road
Nwachukwu stated that the panel’s primary goal is to address legal disputes and issues arising in various communities in the state due to the appointment and issuance of certificates of office to specific traditional rulers.
Also, the commissioner highlighted that the panel is mandated to investigate the circumstances under which staff of office and certificates were reportedly presented to individuals as traditional rulers, as well as to scrutinize allegations that some recipients were not duly elected by their communities.
The panel has a two-month timeframe to complete its investigation and present its findings to the state government.
Nwachukwu emphasized the importance of integrity in executing their duties and advised the panel members against any form of victimization during their probe.
In response to the commissioner’s directive, Chairman Uche Uwanuakwa Uche assured that the panel would conduct a meticulous examination of the matter at hand.