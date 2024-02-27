Abia govt set to establish tuition-free skill acquisition schools

As part of its vision to create a pool of skilled manpower and empowerment of youths, Abia State Government has spoken of plans to establish specialised skill acquisition tuition-free schools across the three senatorial districts of the state to train young people and artisans in some skills that are currently lacking in the state. The state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, who unfolded the government’s plans, disclosed that the curriculum of the oneyear residential programme would contain acquisition of skills on solar power assembling and installation, POP designing and installation, painting, masonry and tiling, among others.

According to him, the schools would complement the existing Technical Colleges in the state, but they are specifically designed to address the dearth of skilled artisans, skilled manpower and equip them with self-sustaining skills, rather than to import skilled manpower from outside the state. The Commissioner, however, added that the graduates or trainees from the schools would be empowered with start-up funds at the end of the training to establish themselves.

He said: “This is a government that does not believe in empowering people with Keke and the likes, rather the government is interested in training young people who will acquire skills, and who will be trained so that they can stand on their own. So, the schools will be tuition-free and at the end of their training, they will be empowered with funds to start their own businesses. “Of course, you know that for quite a while now, we have lacked artisans that have these skills. Most of the artisans in the state that are skilled in these areas come from outside the state and country. So, the state government is poised to put an end to this to ensure that we have our own young people who will take up those skills, acquire them and make a living from them.”