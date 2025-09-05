Abia Govt Sacks Six Civil Servants Over Salary Padding

The Abia State government on Thursday dismissed six staff of the Ministry of Justice following their indictment in a salary padding scheme uncovered during an internal audit and administrative inquiry.

According to a statement signed by Pastor Eno Eze, Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, the affected officers were found to have manipulated payroll systems.

New Telegraph gathered that this manipulation of payroll systems by the affected six civil servants resulted in the unlawful receipt of excess salaries over a sustained period by them.

The dismissed civil servants are: Mr. Dickson Uche Eze – Principal Accountant (SGL 12); Mrs. Esther Emeruwa – Senior Accountant (SGL 10); and Mrs. Ijeoma Jonathan–Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 14).

Others included in the list released by Eze are Mrs. Treasure Isinguzo–Assistant Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 13); Mrs. Chioma Victoria Erondu–Principal Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 12), and Mrs. Hannah Ezinne Eze – Senior Executive Officer (General Duties – SGL 09).

According to Eze, the disciplinary action followed a detailed investigation by the Abia State Civil Service Commission, which independently interrogated the officers, reviewed relevant financial records.

Eze said these necessary records confirmed that the above-named individuals had knowingly benefited from irregular salary payments to the detriment of the State.

Meanwhile, Eze said that one Mrs Chioma Favour Madu, also initially investigated, has been cleared of wrongdoing, having promptly reported the overpayment and taken immediate steps to correct it.

The Aba Civil Service Commission boss said that the investigation raised serious concerns about the possible complicity of some members of the Salary Committee in the fraudulent scheme.

Eze added that Governor Alex Otti has directed that the activities of the Committee be subjected to a separate probe to ensure full accountability.

According to Eze, “Those indicted and dismissed will be handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

“This decisive action underscores the commitment of the present administration to transparency, discipline, and zero tolerance for corruption in public service.

“The Government wishes to assure the public that it will not relent in its effort to rid the system of all forms of fraudulent malpractice and unethical conduct.”

Eze, therefore, urged all civil servants and stakeholders in the public sector to remain committed to integrity and to report any suspected irregularities through appropriate and confidential channels.