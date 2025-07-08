The Abia State Government has issued a serious warning to residents following reports of an alleged fraudulent operation by political agents targeting unsuspecting rural dwellers across the state.

The scheme reportedly involves collecting sensitive information from Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) under the guise of an empowerment initiative, with participants being offered N10,000 in exchange.

In an official government announcement signed by Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to Governor Alex Otti, the state expressed deep concern over what it described as “a deliberate attempt to compromise the integrity of the electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

READ ALSO:

According to the statement released Monday night, the fraudulent activity is allegedly being carried out under the pretense of creating an e-wallet for empowerment.

However, the state government clarified that the program is nonexistent and warned that the true intent is to undermine the validity of the PVCs, potentially rendering the cardholders ineligible to vote.

“The sponsors and perpetrators of this criminal act intend to compromise the authenticity of such PVCs and render the owners unfit to vote during the 2027 election,” the government stated.

While no specific individuals or political affiliations were mentioned, the government emphasized that it has consistently implemented genuine empowerment programs for both the youth and elderly without discrimination or hidden agendas.

Ekeoma stressed that the Otti-led administration views the situation as a grave matter and promised that anyone caught engaging in such acts either directly or indirectly would face the full weight of the law.

“Government views this deliberate act of criminality as irresponsible. Any person, no matter how highly placed, caught indulging in this act shall face severe consequences beyond their imagination,” the statement warned.

The government also issued a strong advisory to residents, especially those in rural areas, urging them to remain vigilant and protect their voter information from exploitation.

“Abia people, especially rural dwellers, are hereby advised to stay away from anyone attempting to collect personal voter information under any false pretense. Such actions could disenfranchise or endanger them,” the announcement concluded.

This development comes as preparations for the 2027 elections begin to gather momentum across Nigeria, with increasing focus on voter education and electoral integrity.