Abia Govt Promises To Make Travelling Pleasure With Good Road Network

The Abia State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the pace of road infrastructure development and giving accelerated attention to ongoing projects, especially as the yuletide approaches.

With active direct-labour projects in 48 locations and more than 30 contract-based projects ongoing simultaneously across the state, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the government is deliberate about reversing years of infrastructure deficit, one of the key priorities of Governor Alex Otti’s administration.

Kanu disclosed that five direct-labour road projects were recently completed, while five new ones have been added to the Ministry of Works’ maintenance schedule.

Speaking further, the Commissioner highlighted efforts to make Abia a preferred health destination.

He announced that the government is inviting applications from ophthalmologists, dentists, medical officers, and both contract and full-time consultants to strengthen healthcare delivery in the state.