Abia Govt Partners Aba Container Unloaders To Strengthen Security

The Abia State Government has organised a security workshop for the Aba Container Unloaders Unions to boost security consciousness and reinforce the state’s security architecture.

Governor Alex Otti, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, declared the workshop open in Aba. Themed “Partnership Between Government and Frontline Unloaders, Threats, Communication and Information Management,” the one-day programme was designed to enhance intelligence gathering and strengthen security collaboration in the state.

Otti urged participants to take the exercise seriously, stressing that his administration remained committed to transforming Aba into a safer and more business-friendly city. He also reminded residents that everyone has a role to play in ensuring security.

“A workshop like this is another demonstration of our government’s determination to build a safe society and a decent environment. Security agents will play their part, but true success comes through collective effort. Everyone must do what is required to make progress,” Otti said.

In his remarks, the President of the Association of International Traders (AIT), Mr. Edmund Igwe, described the workshop as one of the gains of their earlier engagement with Governor Otti. He noted that the administration had ended decades of hardship faced by Aba businesses through infrastructure development and an improved operating environment.

Igwe regretted that many traders and investors had left Aba in the past due to insecurity and poor infrastructure but expressed optimism that the new administration’s approach would reverse the trend.

Leaders of the unions, including the Chairman of the Newlife Container Unloaders Union, Mr. Francis Azubuike; Chairman of Goodhope International Company, Mr. Gabriel Ogali; and Mr. Nwaibu Sylvester, lauded the governor for initiating the first-of-its-kind workshop. They expressed confidence that it would not only improve security in Aba but also strengthen relations between the government and the unions.

The event was attended by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Njoku, as well as representatives of the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.