Abia Govt, Organised Labour Ratify N70,000 Minimum Wage

Abia State civil service on grade level 1 step 1, would earn a salary not less than N70,000 effective from October 2024 following the signing of the minimum wage agreement between the State government and organised labour.

Performing the ceremony at the government house Umuahia, Governor Alex Otti represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, described it as a win-win for all parties and urged the workers to reciprocate the gesture with increased productivity.

He said the signing of the agreement was a demonstration of the governor’s commitment to the welfare of the workers just as he had promised to be among the first to implement the new wage once the negotiation was concluded.

The governor said the government recognized the economic stimulus regular wage payment of workers’ salaries would engender and thanked the government and labour negotiating teams for the successful conclusion of the assignment.

Speaking on behalf of Labour, the chairman of the Abia State Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Okoro Ogbonnaya, said the signing of the minimum wage agreement marked a landmark in the government, labour relationship.

He commended the governor for his magnanimity to the workers and the labour team for showing maturity and understanding through the exercise.

While commending the workers for their patience, Ogbonnaya, accompanied by his TUC counterpart, Comrade Ihechi Enogwe, chairman of the joint negotiating Council, Comrade Uwadi and other labour leaders, urged them to be effective and efficient in their work in appreciation.

According to him, “This is just the beginning, better things are coming.”

