Abia Govt, MTN Sign MoU To Transform State Into Digital Hub

The Abia State Government has announced a dual strategy to drive socio-economic development by pursuing full digitization of the state and acquiring a 60% equity stake in the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to ensure stable power supply within the Umuahia ring-fence.

To actualize its digital transformation agenda, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MTN Nigeria Limited.

The agreement covers six key areas, including 100% broadband coverage across the state by the end of 2025, and a Device Ownership Scheme through which MTN will finance the acquisition of laptops, smartphones, and Wi-Fi devices for Abia civil servants.

Other components of the partnership include the implementation of Digital Governance with cloud-based computing services; the establishment of an Abia Digital Mall to support SME growth; rollout of 4G and 5G services in Umuahia, Aba, and Ohafia by year-end; and the creation of a digital marketplace to support e-governance and e-commerce.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, described the collaboration with MTN as the result of several months of strategic negotiations. He said the initiative would empower rural entrepreneurs and place Abia at the forefront of digital innovation.

“What this means, for instance, is that the rice farmer in Abam, the cocoa dealer in Bende, or the palm-produce trader in Ukwa East Local Government, can conduct their businesses from the comfort of their homes,” Kanu stated.

He added: “This project, when fully realized, will transform the fortunes of Abia State and position it not just among the best in Nigeria, but among the most digitally advanced states in Africa and the world.”

Kanu also revealed that the state government has submitted a formal bid to acquire 60% of EEDC’s assets in Abia State, following months of deliberations aimed at improving electricity supply. The goal is to ring-fence the eight Local Government Areas in Abia Central and Abia North to ensure steady power for households and businesses.

In addition, the commissioner unveiled the EU-sponsored Solar-for-Health Power Project, which targets nine healthcare facilities across the state.

Meanwhile, Kanu announced the reopening of abattoirs in Uzuakoli and Lokpanta. He disclosed that the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) would build a biogas plant at the Umuchieze cattle market to process animal waste and eliminate the use of tires for roasting meat.

