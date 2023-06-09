Abia Govt Laments Deplorable Conditions Of Public Hospitals, Vows To Begin Upgrade

The government of Abia State under Governor Alex Otti has declared that the majority of the General Hospitals it inherited from its predecessor as deplorable, vowing to change the story soon.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Care Service Delivery, Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo made the declaration when she led a team on an assessment tour of General Hospitals in the state, including the Umunnato General Hospital, Bende Local Government Area; General Hospital Abariba, in Ohafia Local Government Area and the Isuikwuato General Hospital.

Okoronkwo said that Otti’s administration is passionate about upgrading various deplorable health facilities across the state to make them more responsive to the health needs of the people.

It would be recalled that Otti in his inaugural speech at the Umuahia Township Stadium, promised to turn around the health sector of the state to provide quality healthcare services to the citizenry.

Okoronkwo insisted that the governor’s determination to fulfil that promise led to the assessment tour which will take the team around the 12 General Hospitals in Abia state for proper attention.

She described as shocking, the lack of health personnel in a majority of the deplorable health facilities.

Okoronkwo further described as unimaginable a situation where only a medical doctor and three nurses were posted to attend to patients in a general hospital, disclosing that her team will submit a report of her findings to the Governor for the next line of action.

She encouraged and charged the members of the staff of the hospitals to be alive to their duties as the era of redundancy is over, stressing that the new government will never joke with anything that has to do with the health of the people and the welfare of the personnel.

The Medical Doctor in charge of Umunnato General Hospital, Dr Chidi Uwanna; that of Abariba General Hospital, Dr Genevieve Maduako and their Isuikwuato counterpart, Dr Okocha Sunday in their separate speeches while conducting the Team around the health facilities said that poor security, lack of electricity, dilapidated structures, obsolete equipment are some of the challenges hindering patients from patronizing the hospitals.

They expressed deep hope that the visit of the team will turn the fortunes of the hospitals for the better.

New Telegraph reports that the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital Management Board (HMB), Dr Charity Egwuekwe, and the Director of Medical Services, Ministry of Health, Mrs Rosemary Ajah, accompanied Okoronkwo on the tour.