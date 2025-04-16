Abia Govt Intensifies Urban Renewal Programme

Share

In a bid to further its urban renewal programme aimed at transforming Umuahia, the Abia State capital, into a smart city, the State government has directed the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA) to expedite plans for the envisioned new city.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, said the directive to the UCDA General Manager aligns with the government’s urban renewal agenda to expand and modernize the State capital.

Kanu also announced the resolution of the State Executive Council to renovate and retrofit the vocational and skills acquisition centre at Mgbarakuma, Ubakala in Umuahia South LGA.

“That place has been left to rot for too long. Consequently, the GM of UCDA was directed by the Council to ensure that the facility becomes operational and ready for use in the shortest possible time,” Kanu said.

He noted that, like the UCDA, the Greater Aba Development Agency (GADA) is passionate about the Aba urban renewal effort, citing ongoing road constructions at Umuosi, Ihuoma, and Umukanna.

He further revealed that roads around the Ariaria area including Umuode Road, Bakassi Road, and Isi-Ihitteukwu Close have been completed and are ready for commissioning.

Kanu also disclosed that the second anniversary of Governor Alex Otti’s administration, coming up in a few weeks, would be marked with low-key celebrations.

“It will be low-key because the government believes that the achievements recorded so far, and the work still ahead, represent an ongoing process.

“So, rather than rolling out the drums, it will be a time for stock-taking—a midterm review of the administration’s achievements, including the highs and lows,” he explained.

Activities scheduled to mark the anniversary include an interdenominational thanksgiving service, presentation of scorecards by various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as the flag-off and commissioning of projects.

Kanu further announced the State government’s support for Geoffrey Noah, an Aba-based painter aiming to break the Guinness World Record by painting 300 faces in one hour.

The attempt is scheduled for May 23, 2025, at the Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba. The current record stands at 217 faces.

He reiterated the government’s zero tolerance for criminality, revealing that the Facility Manager of Aba Textile Mill and two staff members have been arrested and detained for theft and vandalism.

He warned others with similar tendencies to desist or face the full weight of the law.

Kanu also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Abia contingent at the recently concluded maiden NDDC Sports Festival, where they won a total of 33 medals—9 gold, 10 silver, and 14 bronze.

