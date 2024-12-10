Abia Govt Engages Host Community On Proposed Airport

Share

The Abia State Government has announced the commencement of community engagements to communicate the government’s intent to the people of the Nsulu clan in the Isialangwa North Local Government Area on the proposed citing of Abia airport in the community.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Alex Otti, Calab Ajagba, disclosed this on Monday while speaking to traditional rulers and other representatives of the various host communities at the palace of Eze Christopher Ebere in Umuomaita, Isialangwa North Local Government Area.

Ajagba highlighted the economic importance of having an airport in the Nsulu clan, including employment opportunities for their children, road constructions around the area, constant electric light, and other amenities.

He stressed the need for the people not to toy with the opportunity of developing the area for life which is being presented to them by Governor Alex Otti through the airport project.

READ ALSO

Ajagba stated that the government had earlier engaged the village heads of the various communities and secured their consent for the project.

Ajagba, who assured the host communities of the genuine intentions of the governor to develop their area, stressed the need for them to jettison the protest done by some women, which he said was not only unnecessary but politically motivated.

He also showed letters the various stakeholders of the communities had written to the government accepting the project and making some demands, as well as a communique written by stakeholders of the clan consenting to the project, which those present at the community engagement agreed that they and their representatives had endorsed.

He said, “There is no opposition to the project among the leaders, but this meeting was to prepare the minds towards receiving the government’s delegation that would be visiting and interfacing with the community by community starting from Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

“The government, at present, is cutting traces in the site and, when completed, would identify the real owners of the areas chosen and would then pay compensation to them before work commences.

“The community engagements the government wants to have with the people is necessary to explain the intentions of the government to the people and to assure them that the government is going to carry them along.”

Share

Please follow and like us: